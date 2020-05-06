NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] fell -64.18% so far this year. What now?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.60 during the day while it closed the day at $2.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 26.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEX stock has declined by -53.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.82% and lost -64.18% year-on date.

The market cap for NEX stock reached $513.00 million, with 213.75 million shares outstanding and 208.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, NEX reached a trading volume of 2531633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEX shares is $3.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NEX stock trade performance evaluation

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.98. With this latest performance, NEX shares gained by 80.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $480 million, or 94.50% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 40,085,643, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,736,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.22 million in NEX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $29.09 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly 29.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 27,033,326 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 28,540,801 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 145,166,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,740,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,774,359 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 14,295,537 shares during the same period.