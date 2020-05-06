Morgan Stanley Upgrade The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] loss -0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $35.16 price per share at the time. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. represents 381.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.40 billion with the latest information. HIG stock price has been found in the range of $35.15 to $36.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 3237707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $51.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.52.

Trading performance analysis for HIG stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.63. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.08 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.75, while it was recorded at 37.08 for the last single week of trading, and 54.55 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.96. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.16.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.03. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $106,923 per employee.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 0.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $11,595 million, or 94.50% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,965,607, which is approximately 0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,443,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $756.89 million in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 15,277,580 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 20,345,860 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 292,003,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,626,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,372,331 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,618,136 shares during the same period.