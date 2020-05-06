Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Revenue clocked in at $4.20 billion, down -4.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] traded at a high on 05/05/20, posting a 2.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.65. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2752361 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Monster Beverage Corporation stands at 3.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for MNST stock reached $33.16 billion, with 546.81 million shares outstanding and 474.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 2752361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $67.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MNST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 32.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has MNST stock performed recently?

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.97, while it was recorded at 60.67 for the last single week of trading, and 60.72 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.67 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.37.

Return on Total Capital for MNST is now 36.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.68. Additionally, MNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] managed to generate an average of $313,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monster Beverage Corporation posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 9.53%.

Insider trade positions for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

There are presently around $20,879 million, or 69.20% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,381,014, which is approximately -0.513% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, holding 25,557,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly -2.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 33,316,153 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 38,365,754 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 280,937,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,619,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,892,135 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,704,089 shares during the same period.