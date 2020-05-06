Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
Finance

Market cap of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] reaches 49.42M – now what?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Companies

Market cap of Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] reaches 7.52B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exelixis Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Finance

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] is -61.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. price surged by 6.11 percent to reach at $0.03. A sum of 3390977 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] reaches 8.49B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Carlyle Group Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Companies

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] moved up 3.30: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ImmunoGen Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] gained 8.15% on the last trading session, reaching $0.29 price per share at the time. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. represents 169.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.42 million with the latest information. ZN stock price has been found in the range of $0.2727 to $0.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, ZN reached a trading volume of 5650583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for ZN stock

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.07. With this latest performance, ZN shares gained by 41.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1987, while it was recorded at 0.2683 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2398 for the last 200 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZN is now -51.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.63. Additionally, ZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] managed to generate an average of -$267,720 per employee.Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Previous articleUnum Group [UNM] is -47.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleBGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell -49.66% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Finance

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Is Currently 7.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 7.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.88. The...
Read more
Finance

Goldman slashes price target on DaVita Inc. [DVA] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
DaVita Inc. traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 4.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $82.35. The results...
Read more
Finance

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] Stock trading around $0.95 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, up 11.05%....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] Revenue clocked in at $32.10 billion, up 4.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Abbott Laboratories plunged by -$1.95 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $93.43 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Is Currently 7.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 7.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.88. The...
Read more
Companies

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] moved up 0.46: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.22. A sum of 2925886 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

why Danaher Corporation [DHR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $167.07

Brandon Evans - 0
Danaher Corporation loss -0.29% or -0.47 points to close at $163.98 with a heavy trading volume of 2179255 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] Stock trading around $45.74 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ciena Corporation closed the trading session at $45.74 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.73, while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] Revenue clocked in at $32.10 billion, up 4.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Abbott Laboratories plunged by -$1.95 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $93.43 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Is Currently 7.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 7.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.88. The...
Read more

Popular Category