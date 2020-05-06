Market cap of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] reaches 32.40B – now what?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.38. A sum of 2411488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.62M shares. Ross Stores Inc. shares reached a high of $90.98 and dropped to a low of $88.08 until finishing in the latest session at $88.77.

The one-year ROST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.87. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $101.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $93, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on ROST stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 120 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 26.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.97, while it was recorded at 90.91 for the last single week of trading, and 106.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ross Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.07. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.36.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.83. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $17,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ROST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 7.38%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,733 million, or 90.30% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,108,294, which is approximately 0.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,445,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in ROST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.86 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly -0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 16,967,881 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 19,965,309 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 276,819,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,752,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,073,778 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,964,438 shares during the same period.