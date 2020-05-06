Thursday, May 7, 2020
Market cap of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] reaches 496.38M – now what?

By Brandon Evans
Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] closed the trading session at $4.06 on 05/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.00, while the highest price level was $4.2742. The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.45 percent and weekly performance of 5.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 58.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -76.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, RWT reached to a volume of 3838459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $7.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Redwood Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

RWT stock trade performance evaluation

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, RWT shares gained by 58.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.12 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.64, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.44 and a Gross Margin at +97.33. Redwood Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.82.

Return on Total Capital for RWT is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 865.32. Additionally, RWT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 737.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] managed to generate an average of $441,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redwood Trust Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 0.36%.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $414 million, or 92.30% of RWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,659,672, which is approximately -0.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,554,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.91 million in RWT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $40.76 million in RWT stock with ownership of nearly -6.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwood Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT] by around 8,123,434 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 9,652,318 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 91,124,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,899,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,563,425 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,941,588 shares during the same period.

