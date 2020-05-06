Market cap of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] reaches 2.18B – now what?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] loss -2.48% or -0.21 points to close at $8.27 with a heavy trading volume of 6795365 shares. It opened the trading session at $8.79, the shares rose to $9.11 and dropped to $8.205, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PK points out that the company has recorded -65.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -107.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, PK reached to a volume of 6795365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $12.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $24 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for PK stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 36.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 20.64 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.83.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.59. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of $625,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 65.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to -3.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $2,047 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,551,307, which is approximately -0.613% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,834,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.48 million in PK stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $244.63 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 13.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 24,870,120 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 27,340,218 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 189,230,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,441,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,726,830 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,821,244 shares during the same period.