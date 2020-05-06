Market cap of O-I Glass Inc. [OI] reaches 1.17B – now what?

O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE: OI] price plunged by -4.52 percent to reach at -$0.35. A sum of 1722126 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. O-I Glass Inc. shares reached a high of $8.07 and dropped to a low of $7.37 until finishing in the latest session at $7.39.

The one-year OI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.81. The average equity rating for OI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on O-I Glass Inc. [OI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OI shares is $9.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for O-I Glass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for O-I Glass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $17, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on OI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O-I Glass Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for OI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

OI Stock Performance Analysis:

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, OI shares gained by 31.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for O-I Glass Inc. [OI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into O-I Glass Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O-I Glass Inc. [OI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +17.46. O-I Glass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.93.

Return on Total Capital for OI is now 10.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,233.83. Additionally, OI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,193.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] managed to generate an average of -$14,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.O-I Glass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

OI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O-I Glass Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O-I Glass Inc. go to 2.14%.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,151 million, or 96.40% of OI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OI stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 15,224,358, which is approximately 31.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,834,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.82 million in OI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $103.56 million in OI stock with ownership of nearly -2.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in O-I Glass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE:OI] by around 25,258,230 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 16,173,257 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 107,251,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,682,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,327,664 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,812,965 shares during the same period.