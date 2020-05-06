Market cap of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] reaches 41.02M – now what?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.88%. Over the last 12 months, GHSI stock dropped by -74.24%.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.02 million, with 82.95 million shares outstanding and 79.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.81M shares, GHSI stock reached a trading volume of 7027503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

GHSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.88. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4255, while it was recorded at 0.4731 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4185 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardion Health Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -989.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.60. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.77.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -113.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.87. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$494,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.20 and a Current Ratio set at 28.90.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.50% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,993,929, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.23% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 209,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105000.0 in GHSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $89000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 1289.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 2,554,288 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 89,712 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,641,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,283,167 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 24,947 shares during the same period.