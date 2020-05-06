Market Analysts see Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: ZGNX] traded at a high on 05/05/20, posting a 0.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.65. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1806906 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zogenix Inc. stands at 5.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.54%.

The market cap for ZGNX stock reached $1.56 billion, with 58.71 million shares outstanding and 51.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, ZGNX reached a trading volume of 1806906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZGNX shares is $53.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZGNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Zogenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Zogenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zogenix Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 434.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

How has ZGNX stock performed recently?

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, ZGNX shares gained by 19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.22 for Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.51, while it was recorded at 27.32 for the last single week of trading, and 40.45 for the last 200 days.

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4736.38. Zogenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11499.53.

Return on Total Capital for ZGNX is now -44.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, ZGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] managed to generate an average of -$2,975,199 per employee.Zogenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zogenix Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zogenix Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]

There are presently around $1,307 million, or 88.80% of ZGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZGNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,638,209, which is approximately 0.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,709,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.14 million in ZGNX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.51 million in ZGNX stock with ownership of nearly 3.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zogenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ:ZGNX] by around 6,463,052 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 6,955,731 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 35,984,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,403,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZGNX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,996,646 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,066,682 shares during the same period.