Market Analysts see Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] gained 5.63% or 0.02 points to close at $0.45 with a heavy trading volume of 6196568 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.444, the shares rose to $0.496 and dropped to $0.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MARA points out that the company has recorded -67.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 342.85K shares, MARA reached to a volume of 6196568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2015, representing the official price target for Marathon Patent Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Patent Group Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for MARA stock

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5621, while it was recorded at 0.4488 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2118 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -319.88 and a Gross Margin at -233.91. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -296.74.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -86.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.10. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,355 per employee.Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. posted -6.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.10% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,308, which is approximately -55.38% of the company’s market cap and around 3.67% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in MARA stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $4000.0 in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Patent Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 10,180 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 197,452 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 28,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,164 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 30,574 shares during the same period.