Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
Market

Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] – find out why.

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Market

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently -4.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. loss -4.79% or -2.51 points to close at $49.88 with a heavy trading volume of 69258570 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Is Currently -8.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Occidental Petroleum Corporation closed the trading session at $15.24 on 05/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.085,...
Read more
Companies

BankUnited Inc. [BKU] stock Initiated by Compass Point analyst, price target now $22

Brandon Evans - 0
BankUnited Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Industry

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Stock trading around $60.25 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Williams-Sonoma Inc. plunged by -$1.59 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $61.75 during the day while it...
Read more

Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE: HTGC] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.23 during the day while it closed the day at $10.83. Hercules Capital Inc. stock has also gained 8.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTGC stock has declined by -25.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.31% and lost -22.33% year-on date.

The market cap for HTGC stock reached $1.20 billion, with 110.60 million shares outstanding and 107.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, HTGC reached a trading volume of 3252230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTGC shares is $12.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Hercules Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Hercules Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.75 to $13.25, while Wells Fargo kept a Market Perform rating on HTGC stock. On May 03, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HTGC shares from 11.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hercules Capital Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02.

HTGC stock trade performance evaluation

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, HTGC shares gained by 63.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.04 and a Gross Margin at +97.42. Hercules Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +60.91.

Return on Total Capital for HTGC is now 7.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.61. Additionally, HTGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] managed to generate an average of $2,249,818 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hercules Capital Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hercules Capital Inc. go to 5.00%.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $347 million, or 33.67% of HTGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTGC stocks are: SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD with ownership of 3,505,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.68% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,353,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.39 million in HTGC stocks shares; and SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC, currently with $22.49 million in HTGC stock with ownership of nearly 7.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hercules Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE:HTGC] by around 4,229,379 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 4,226,003 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 26,458,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,914,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTGC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,163,253 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 929,872 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Tellurian Inc. [TELL] falling to $2. Time to buy?
Next articleMorgan Stanley Upgrade The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

More articles

Market

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $107

Edison Baldwin - 0
T-Mobile US Inc. loss -2.68% or -2.38 points to close at $86.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3792629 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Stock trading around $9.99 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CNX Resources Corporation loss -7.16% or -0.77 points to close at $9.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3354330 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Revenue clocked in at $403.30 million, up 11.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $21.35 price per share at the time. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation represents 145.48...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

JP Morgan lifts Incyte Corporation [INCY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Incyte Corporation price plunged by -2.77 percent to reach at -$2.74. A sum of 1550358 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $107

Edison Baldwin - 0
T-Mobile US Inc. loss -2.68% or -2.38 points to close at $86.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3792629 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] is 10.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
HubSpot Inc. closed the trading session at $175.21 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $173.285, while...
Read more
Finance

For Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO], Craig Hallum sees a rise to $47. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. jumped around 1.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.14 at the close of the session, up 4.91%....
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see Dollar General Corporation [DG] gaining to $175. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Dollar General Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

JP Morgan lifts Incyte Corporation [INCY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Incyte Corporation price plunged by -2.77 percent to reach at -$2.74. A sum of 1550358 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $107

Edison Baldwin - 0
T-Mobile US Inc. loss -2.68% or -2.38 points to close at $86.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3792629 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Popular Category