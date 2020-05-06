Itron Inc. [ITRI] moved down -16.12: Why It’s Important

Itron Inc. [NASDAQ: ITRI] slipped around -10.87 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $56.51 at the close of the session, down -16.12%. Itron Inc. stock is now -32.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITRI Stock saw the intraday high of $63.16 and lowest of $54.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.32, which means current price is +39.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 329.68K shares, ITRI reached a trading volume of 2116258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itron Inc. [ITRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITRI shares is $85.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Itron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Itron Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itron Inc. is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITRI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ITRI stock performed recently?

Itron Inc. [ITRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.71. With this latest performance, ITRI shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Itron Inc. [ITRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.90, while it was recorded at 67.55 for the last single week of trading, and 73.45 for the last 200 days.

Itron Inc. [ITRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itron Inc. [ITRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.57 and a Gross Margin at +27.45. Itron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for ITRI is now 9.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itron Inc. [ITRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.15. Additionally, ITRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itron Inc. [ITRI] managed to generate an average of $6,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Itron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Itron Inc. [ITRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itron Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itron Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Itron Inc. [ITRI]

There are presently around $2,621 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,028,356, which is approximately -3.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,937,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.29 million in ITRI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $160.44 million in ITRI stock with ownership of nearly -15.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Itron Inc. [NASDAQ:ITRI] by around 3,121,167 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 2,970,009 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 32,812,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,903,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,210,808 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 459,574 shares during the same period.