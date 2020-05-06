H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] – find out why.

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] traded at a low on 05/05/20, posting a -5.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.12. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3042517 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ImmunoGen Inc. stands at 11.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.71%.

The market cap for IMGN stock reached $781.69 million, with 189.73 million shares outstanding and 172.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 3042517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $7.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.50.

How has IMGN stock performed recently?

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 20.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.98. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.57.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -60.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.91. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 202.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,388,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunoGen Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMGN.

Insider trade positions for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $491 million, or 75.50% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,639,960, which is approximately 0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,225,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.74 million in IMGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.12 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 11.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 15,430,732 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 5,619,577 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 92,169,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,219,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,397,432 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,394,300 shares during the same period.