GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is -80.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.581 during the day while it closed the day at $0.52. GNC Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -11.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNC stock has declined by -76.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.89% and lost -80.68% year-on date.

The market cap for GNC stock reached $44.89 million, with 86.04 million shares outstanding and 75.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, GNC reached a trading volume of 2060914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for GNC Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2019, representing the official price target for GNC Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Buckingham Research analysts kept a Buy rating on GNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GNC Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GNC stock trade performance evaluation

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.58. With this latest performance, GNC shares gained by 30.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7761, while it was recorded at 0.5649 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9751 for the last 200 days.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.77. GNC Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.70.

Return on Total Capital for GNC is now 12.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31,584.70. Additionally, GNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] managed to generate an average of -$2,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.GNC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GNC Holdings Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNC.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 55.10% of GNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,714,120, which is approximately -0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,117,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 million in GNC stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $3.17 million in GNC stock with ownership of nearly -4.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GNC Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC] by around 4,779,185 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,198,232 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,545,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,523,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,754,979 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 728,198 shares during the same period.