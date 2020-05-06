Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] Is Currently -23.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] slipped around -3.87 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.61 at the close of the session, down -23.48%. Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock is now -2.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLGT Stock saw the intraday high of $17.00 and lowest of $12.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.60, which means current price is +88.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 369.94K shares, FLGT reached a trading volume of 1973678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLGT in the course of the last twelve months was 67.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.00.

How has FLGT stock performed recently?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.92. With this latest performance, FLGT shares gained by 32.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 15.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.33 for the last 200 days.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLGT is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.23. Additionally, FLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] managed to generate an average of -$2,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Earnings analysis for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. go to 49.82%.

Insider trade positions for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]

There are presently around $201 million, or 57.60% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: CA FAMILY WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 6,760,733, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 569,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.38 million in FLGT stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.07 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly 771.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 9,262,468 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 508,010 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,419,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,190,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,779,742 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 112,394 shares during the same period.