FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] Revenue clocked in at $779.00 million, down -46.82% YTD: What’s Next?

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.34 during the day while it closed the day at $3.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. stock has also loss -3.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSK stock has declined by -47.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.30% and lost -46.82% year-on date.

The market cap for FSK stock reached $1.66 billion, with 509.07 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, FSK reached a trading volume of 2899205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSK shares is $4.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2019, representing the official price target for FS KKR Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FS KKR Capital Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43.

FSK stock trade performance evaluation

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, FSK shares gained by 16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.51 for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.34 and a Gross Margin at +73.82. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.19.

Return on Total Capital for FSK is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, FSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FS KKR Capital Corp. go to -0.90%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $479 million, or 31.26% of FSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSK stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 18,034,244, which is approximately 11.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, holding 9,588,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.68 million in FSK stocks shares; and LPL FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $22.47 million in FSK stock with ownership of nearly -16.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK] by around 21,801,016 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 23,188,943 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 104,713,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,703,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,781,623 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,493,755 shares during the same period.