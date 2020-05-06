For Nutanix Inc. [NTNX], Goldman sees a drop to $15. What next?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] gained 0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $17.77 price per share at the time. Nutanix Inc. represents 218.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.88 billion with the latest information. NTNX stock price has been found in the range of $17.46 to $18.485.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 2712462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $29.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $52, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on NTNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11.

Trading performance analysis for NTNX stock

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 24.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.05, while it was recorded at 18.95 for the last single week of trading, and 25.94 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.41 and a Gross Margin at +75.19. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.25.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -85.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.55. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 245.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$116,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nutanix Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTNX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

There are presently around $2,365 million, or 75.70% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,114,224, which is approximately 26.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,401,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.68 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $256.28 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 17,801,813 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 10,073,464 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 106,215,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,091,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,951,607 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,664 shares during the same period.