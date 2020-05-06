Fluor Corporation [FLR] Is Currently -3.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] traded at a low on 05/05/20, posting a -3.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.66. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2899654 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fluor Corporation stands at 10.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.07%.

The market cap for FLR stock reached $1.55 billion, with 160.78 million shares outstanding and 125.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 2899654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $12.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $16, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.53.

How has FLR stock performed recently?

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 61.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.95, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.73 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now 10.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.98. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of $4,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.06.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluor Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to -5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $1,107 million, or 95.80% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,914,261, which is approximately -10.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,633,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.96 million in FLR stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $80.01 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 79.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 16,794,902 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 18,121,672 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 76,144,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,061,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,859,707 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,161,512 shares during the same period.