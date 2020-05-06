Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] Stock trading around $0.50 per share: What’s Next?

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: XOG] gained 9.91% on the last trading session, reaching $0.50 price per share at the time. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. represents 149.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.65 million with the latest information. XOG stock price has been found in the range of $0.48 to $0.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, XOG reached a trading volume of 2523379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOG shares is $1.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOG stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for XOG stock

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.45. With this latest performance, XOG shares gained by 25.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4519, while it was recorded at 0.4854 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9738 for the last 200 days.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.99. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -153.03.

Return on Total Capital for XOG is now -0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 378.64. Additionally, XOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 643.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] managed to generate an average of -$4,295,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]

There are presently around $60 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOG stocks are: YT EXTRACTION CO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 20,340,747, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS X, L.P., holding 17,554,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 million in XOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5.31 million in XOG stock with ownership of nearly 21.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:XOG] by around 14,895,886 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 36,951,785 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 81,115,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,963,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,282,503 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 19,198,318 shares during the same period.