Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
Industry

Eversource Energy [ES] Revenue clocked in at $8.52 billion, down -4.80% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Companies

BTIG Research slashes price target on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Healthcare Trust of America Inc. closed the trading session at $24.63 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more
Industry

Wellington Shields lifts The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Middleby Corporation surged by $1.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $56.84 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] Revenue clocked in at $8.77 billion, down -28.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Darden Restaurants Inc. surged by $3.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $81.1773 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] fell -12.60% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Agilent Technologies Inc. price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.35. A sum of 1508090 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] price surged by 0.24 percent to reach at $0.19. A sum of 1838613 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.39M shares. Eversource Energy shares reached a high of $82.55 and dropped to a low of $80.76 until finishing in the latest session at $80.99.

The one-year ES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.51. The average equity rating for ES stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $90.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ES Stock Performance Analysis:

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.69, while it was recorded at 81.15 for the last single week of trading, and 83.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eversource Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.46 and a Gross Margin at +30.55. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.76. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $110,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 5.73%.

Previous articleKB Home [KBH] Stock trading around $26.33 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleFor EverQuote Inc. [EVER], BofA/Merrill sees a rise to $45. What next?

More articles

Industry

Piper Jaffray slashes price target on Fastly Inc. [FSLY] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Fastly Inc. surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.54 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

The Kroger Co. [KR] Stock trading around $32.78 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
The Kroger Co. closed the trading session at $32.78 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.715,...
Read more
Industry

For Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], SunTrust sees a rise to $2. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Southwestern Energy Company closed the trading session at $2.85 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.82,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

The Kroger Co. [KR] Stock trading around $32.78 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
The Kroger Co. closed the trading session at $32.78 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.715,...
Read more
Finance

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] gain 13.47% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated jumped around 0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.73 at the close of the session, up 3.70%. Corcept...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] reaches 2.14B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley Downgrade Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Akamai Technologies Inc. loss -0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $99.17 price per share at the time. Akamai Technologies Inc. represents 165.62...
Read more
Industry

Piper Jaffray slashes price target on Fastly Inc. [FSLY] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Fastly Inc. surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.54 during the day while it...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

The Kroger Co. [KR] Stock trading around $32.78 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
The Kroger Co. closed the trading session at $32.78 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.715,...
Read more
Finance

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] gain 13.47% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated jumped around 0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.73 at the close of the session, up 3.70%. Corcept...
Read more

Popular Category