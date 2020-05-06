Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] Stock trading around $18.27 per share: What’s Next?

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] surged by $1.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.81 during the day while it closed the day at $18.27. Epizyme Inc. stock has also gained 3.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPZM stock has declined by -15.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.18% and lost -25.73% year-on date.

The market cap for EPZM stock reached $1.93 billion, with 105.61 million shares outstanding and 74.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 898.15K shares, EPZM reached a trading volume of 1604426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $29.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $36, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

EPZM stock trade performance evaluation

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, EPZM shares gained by 31.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.70, while it was recorded at 16.99 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -744.29. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -715.53.

Return on Total Capital for EPZM is now -56.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.59. Additionally, EPZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] managed to generate an average of -$838,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Epizyme Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,507 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 13,659,104, which is approximately 19.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 8,746,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.1 million in EPZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $113.24 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly -1.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 17,624,293 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,601,381 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 65,614,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,840,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,484,547 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,787 shares during the same period.