Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
Industry

DA Davidson slashes price target on Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] – find out why.

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Industry

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is -25.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation closed the trading session at $37.54 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit...
Read more
Market

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is -12.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
D.R. Horton Inc. loss -0.88% or -0.41 points to close at $46.13 with a heavy trading volume of 4303084 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

For ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON], Craig Hallum sees a drop to $20. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation traded at a low on 05/04/20, posting a -1.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.87. The...
Read more
Market

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] Revenue clocked in at $13.12 billion, up 12.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation loss -0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $50.91 price per share at the time. Otis Worldwide Corporation represents 433.08...
Read more

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] slipped around -0.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $57.08 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. Planet Fitness Inc. stock is now -23.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLNT Stock saw the intraday high of $59.41 and lowest of $56.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.77, which means current price is +140.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, PLNT reached a trading volume of 2299378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $68.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Planet Fitness Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has PLNT stock performed recently?

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, PLNT shares gained by 54.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.94, while it was recorded at 59.34 for the last single week of trading, and 66.81 for the last 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.84 and a Gross Margin at +45.55. Planet Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 23.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.26. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] managed to generate an average of $67,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Planet Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Planet Fitness Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Fitness Inc. go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

There are presently around $4,631 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,338,661, which is approximately -2.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,735,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.46 million in PLNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $305.77 million in PLNT stock with ownership of nearly 4.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT] by around 12,435,255 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 15,358,802 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 52,831,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,625,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLNT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,039,294 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,830,748 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see General Mills Inc. [GIS] gaining to $67. Time to buy?
Next articleGordon Haskett Downgrade 3M Company [MMM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

More articles

Industry

For Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], SunTrust sees a rise to $2. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Southwestern Energy Company closed the trading session at $2.85 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.82,...
Read more
Industry

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved up 2.83: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Trade Desk Inc. surged by $8.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $317.24 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain 22.41% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Alteryx Inc. closed the trading session at $122.50 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $117.25, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

BofA/Merrill lifts Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Cadence Design Systems Inc. traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 1.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $80.99....
Read more
Companies

RealPage Inc. [RP] stock Downgrade by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $66

Edison Baldwin - 0
RealPage Inc. price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.45. A sum of 1086998 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] is 17.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
B&G Foods Inc. gained 7.53% or 1.47 points to close at $21.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2583865 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

For Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], SunTrust sees a rise to $2. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Southwestern Energy Company closed the trading session at $2.85 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.82,...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Dynatrace Inc. jumped around 0.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.81 at the close of the session, up 1.74%. Dynatrace Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

BofA/Merrill lifts Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Cadence Design Systems Inc. traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 1.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $80.99....
Read more
Companies

RealPage Inc. [RP] stock Downgrade by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $66

Edison Baldwin - 0
RealPage Inc. price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.45. A sum of 1086998 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

Popular Category