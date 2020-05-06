DA Davidson slashes price target on Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] – find out why.

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] slipped around -0.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $57.08 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. Planet Fitness Inc. stock is now -23.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLNT Stock saw the intraday high of $59.41 and lowest of $56.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.77, which means current price is +140.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, PLNT reached a trading volume of 2299378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $68.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Planet Fitness Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has PLNT stock performed recently?

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, PLNT shares gained by 54.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.94, while it was recorded at 59.34 for the last single week of trading, and 66.81 for the last 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.84 and a Gross Margin at +45.55. Planet Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 23.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.26. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] managed to generate an average of $67,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Planet Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Planet Fitness Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Fitness Inc. go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

There are presently around $4,631 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,338,661, which is approximately -2.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,735,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.46 million in PLNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $305.77 million in PLNT stock with ownership of nearly 4.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT] by around 12,435,255 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 15,358,802 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 52,831,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,625,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLNT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,039,294 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,830,748 shares during the same period.