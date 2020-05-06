Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] is 4.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] gained 1.13% on the last trading session, reaching $307.92 price per share at the time. Costco Wholesale Corporation represents 443.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.46 billion with the latest information. COST stock price has been found in the range of $303.44 to $309.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 2444589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $323.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 7.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 44.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for COST stock

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 301.10, while it was recorded at 304.88 for the last single week of trading, and 296.62 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +12.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 22.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.52. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $14,406 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.54.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 6.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

There are presently around $94,743 million, or 71.90% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,114,347, which is approximately 0.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,997,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.52 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.62 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 0.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,044 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 14,705,601 shares. Additionally, 788 investors decreased positions by around 18,443,076 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 278,005,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,154,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,211,012 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 437,694 shares during the same period.