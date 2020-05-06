Thursday, May 7, 2020
Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] fell -28.27% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin
Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ: CETX] price surged by 9.71 percent to reach at $0.08. A sum of 1996246 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 856.56K shares. Cemtrex Inc. shares reached a high of $0.99 and dropped to a low of $0.81 until finishing in the latest session at $0.93.

The one-year CETX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.25. The average equity rating for CETX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CETX shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CETX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for Cemtrex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemtrex Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CETX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

CETX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.30. With this latest performance, CETX shares gained by 39.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CETX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8796, while it was recorded at 0.8580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3201 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cemtrex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.97 and a Gross Margin at +39.63. Cemtrex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.06.

Return on Total Capital for CETX is now -16.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.54. Additionally, CETX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] managed to generate an average of -$39,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Cemtrex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CETX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cemtrex Inc. posted -5.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.84/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -195.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CETX.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.70% of CETX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CETX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 290,809, which is approximately 13.585% of the company’s market cap and around 20.36% of the total institutional ownership; WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, holding 43,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in CETX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19000.0 in CETX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cemtrex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ:CETX] by around 56,607 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 56,783 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 268,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CETX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,769 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 42,220 shares during the same period.

SunTrust lifts Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Stock trading around $8.57 per share: What's Next?

