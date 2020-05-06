CapitalOne slashes price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] – find out why.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] closed the trading session at $2.25 on 05/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.21, while the highest price level was $2.58. The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.64 percent and weekly performance of 33.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 125.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, HLX reached to a volume of 4894398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10.75 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on HLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

HLX stock trade performance evaluation

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.14. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 125.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.86 and a Gross Margin at +19.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.98. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $34,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLX.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $322 million, or 96.60% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,050,948, which is approximately -2.187% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,039,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.29 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.62 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly 0.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 9,422,112 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 10,054,177 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 121,831,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,307,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,436,076 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 602,904 shares during the same period.