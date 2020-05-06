BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] – find out why.

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] slipped around -0.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.68 at the close of the session, down -8.09%. Triumph Group Inc. stock is now -77.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.74 and lowest of $5.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.38, which means current price is +88.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, TGI reached a trading volume of 2010663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on TGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TGI stock performed recently?

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.41. With this latest performance, TGI shares gained by 21.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 20.08 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.29 and a Gross Margin at +6.76. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now -5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.15. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$29,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Triumph Group Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to 7.94%.

Insider trade positions for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

There are presently around $330 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,637,360, which is approximately -6.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,555,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.52 million in TGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.14 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 6,676,487 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 3,967,262 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 42,679,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,323,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,407,042 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 810,926 shares during the same period.