Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Revenue clocked in at $10.10 million, down -69.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] gained 0.53% or 0.0 points to close at $0.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1704511 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.3844, the shares rose to $0.3949 and dropped to $0.375, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNGO points out that the company has recorded -55.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 1704511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for BNGO stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 38.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5234, while it was recorded at 0.3914 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0529 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,210,821, which is approximately -15.893% of the company’s market cap and around 10.41% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 252,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96000.0 in BNGO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $23000.0 in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 204.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 442,699 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 428,579 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 820,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,691,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 340,161 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 199,079 shares during the same period.