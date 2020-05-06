Thursday, May 7, 2020
Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Is Currently 0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford
Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $39.60 at the close of the session, up 0.33%. Anaplan Inc. stock is now -24.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAN Stock saw the intraday high of $41.15 and lowest of $39.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.71, which means current price is +52.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 1587324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $49.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $42, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on PLAN stock. On February 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLAN shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has PLAN stock performed recently?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 36.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.25, while it was recorded at 40.11 for the last single week of trading, and 49.22 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.28 and a Gross Margin at +73.92. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.88.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -44.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$93,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

Insider trade positions for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

There are presently around $4,195 million, or 81.60% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,285,974, which is approximately 13.864% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,107,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.47 million in PLAN stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $238.27 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 18.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 29,045,630 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 17,040,926 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 60,197,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,283,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,462,184 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,752,111 shares during the same period.

