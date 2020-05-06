Amyris Inc. [AMRS] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $8

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.90%. Over the last 12 months, AMRS stock dropped by -50.41%. The one-year Amyris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.63. The average equity rating for AMRS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $428.28 million, with 177.71 million shares outstanding and 120.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, AMRS stock reached a trading volume of 2437724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.90. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.76 and a Gross Margin at +50.06. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.29.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 754.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 179.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$419,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AMRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -564.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104 million, or 32.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,446,141, which is approximately 156.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 6,491,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.58 million in AMRS stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $11.37 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 15,516,637 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,964,786 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,871,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,352,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,262,217 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,521,443 shares during the same period.