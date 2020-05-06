Aflac Incorporated [AFL] moved up 0.48: Why It’s Important

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $36.644 during the day while it closed the day at $35.92. Aflac Incorporated stock has also loss -4.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFL stock has declined by -31.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.00% and lost -32.10% year-on date.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $26.39 billion, with 734.74 million shares outstanding and 664.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3417309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $41.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.21, while it was recorded at 36.94 for the last single week of trading, and 48.42 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.96. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.72.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.03. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $281,695 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 2.18%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,106 million, or 65.00% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,796,643, which is approximately -3.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,026,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in AFL stocks shares; and JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., currently with $1.87 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly 10.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 25,847,847 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 34,256,873 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 446,355,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,459,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,476,370 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 6,335,606 shares during the same period.