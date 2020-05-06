Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] moved up 3.57: Why It’s Important

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AERI] jumped around 0.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.97 at the close of the session, up 3.57%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -33.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AERI Stock saw the intraday high of $16.39 and lowest of $15.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.13, which means current price is +47.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, AERI reached a trading volume of 1705563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AERI shares is $34.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AERI stock. On November 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AERI shares from 55 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

How has AERI stock performed recently?

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.32. With this latest performance, AERI shares gained by 31.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 15.25 for the last single week of trading, and 19.78 for the last 200 days.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -268.27 and a Gross Margin at +89.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -285.57.

Return on Total Capital for AERI is now -62.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.54. Additionally, AERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] managed to generate an average of -$525,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.93/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AERI.

Insider trade positions for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]

There are presently around $905 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,241,041, which is approximately -2.06% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,237,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.34 million in AERI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.76 million in AERI stock with ownership of nearly 0.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AERI] by around 11,206,918 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 10,049,755 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 37,462,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,719,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,496,533 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,012,382 shares during the same period.