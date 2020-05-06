Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] Stock trading around $26.23 per share: What’s Next?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [NASDAQ: ACHC] surged by $4.65 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.14 during the day while it closed the day at $26.23. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stock has also gained 8.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACHC stock has declined by -21.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.00% and lost -21.04% year-on date.

The market cap for ACHC stock reached $2.49 billion, with 94.86 million shares outstanding and 87.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, ACHC reached a trading volume of 2127413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHC shares is $32.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACHC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ACHC stock trade performance evaluation

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, ACHC shares gained by 68.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.03 for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.98, while it was recorded at 23.80 for the last single week of trading, and 28.93 for the last 200 days.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.02 and a Gross Margin at +20.77. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Total Capital for ACHC is now 6.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.92. Additionally, ACHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] managed to generate an average of $2,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. go to 11.11%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,222 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,763,201, which is approximately 3.524% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 11,710,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.71 million in ACHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $178.77 million in ACHC stock with ownership of nearly 1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [NASDAQ:ACHC] by around 9,013,984 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 10,335,509 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 83,612,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,961,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,418,180 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,118,348 shares during the same period.