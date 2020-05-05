why Equity Residential [EQR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $70.47

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $62.50 at the close of the session, up 0.30%. Equity Residential stock is now -22.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQR Stock saw the intraday high of $62.55 and lowest of $60.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.55, which means current price is +25.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, EQR reached a trading volume of 2259332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equity Residential [EQR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $70.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 39.11.

How has EQR stock performed recently?

Equity Residential [EQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, EQR shares gained by 14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.02, while it was recorded at 64.11 for the last single week of trading, and 79.60 for the last 200 days.

Equity Residential [EQR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.93 and a Gross Margin at +34.66. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.13.

Return on Total Capital for EQR is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity Residential [EQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.82. Additionally, EQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Residential [EQR] managed to generate an average of $358,642 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Equity Residential [EQR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equity Residential posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential go to 6.10%.

Insider trade positions for Equity Residential [EQR]

There are presently around $21,737 million, or 95.00% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,244,073, which is approximately 0.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,116,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in EQR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.49 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly -7.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 16,357,534 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 20,785,071 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 311,706,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,848,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,757,284 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,606,100 shares during the same period.