why Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.08

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.06. A sum of 1652121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. Apartment Investment and Management Company shares reached a high of $36.53 and dropped to a low of $35.30 until finishing in the latest session at $36.41.

The one-year AIV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.4. The average equity rating for AIV stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIV shares is $44.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on AIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIV in the course of the last twelve months was 48.45.

AIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 16.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.15, while it was recorded at 37.15 for the last single week of trading, and 48.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apartment Investment and Management Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.79.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now -0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.25. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of $498,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

AIV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3,033.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,486 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,394,914, which is approximately 0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,711,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.58 million in AIV stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $420.8 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 15.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 12,433,835 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 11,616,399 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 126,380,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,430,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,261,687 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,050,788 shares during the same period.