why American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.13

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AXL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.60%. Over the last 12 months, AXL stock dropped by -70.90%. The one-year American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.4. The average equity rating for AXL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $461.50 million, with 116.54 million shares outstanding and 111.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, AXL stock reached a trading volume of 2129243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXL shares is $6.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on AXL stock. On January 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AXL shares from 11 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AXL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, AXL shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.26. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Total Capital for AXL is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 385.31. Additionally, AXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 379.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] managed to generate an average of -$24,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

AXL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. go to -10.11%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $447 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,257,646, which is approximately -9.341% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,504,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.39 million in AXL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $39.12 million in AXL stock with ownership of nearly -0.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AXL] by around 8,649,746 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 15,706,990 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 82,399,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,755,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,336,512 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,293,557 shares during the same period.