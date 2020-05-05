Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
Industry

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Finance

The Clorox Company [CLX] Revenue clocked in at $6.13 billion, up 21.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
The Clorox Company traded at a high on 04/30/20, posting a 1.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $186.44. The...
Read more
Industry

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] Revenue clocked in at $1.37 billion, down -16.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. price plunged by -2.86 percent to reach at -$1.85. A sum of 2591613 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

PPL Corporation [PPL] is -32.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
PPL Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Americold Realty Trust [COLD] reaches 6.43B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Americold Realty Trust loss -1.86% or -0.58 points to close at $30.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2618661 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ: VNOM] closed the trading session at $8.60 on 05/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.00, while the highest price level was $9.0301. The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.13 percent and weekly performance of 5.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, VNOM reached to a volume of 2103101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNOM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Viper Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on VNOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viper Energy Partners LP is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

VNOM stock trade performance evaluation

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, VNOM shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 22.09 for the last 200 days.

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.35 and a Gross Margin at +66.90. Viper Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.75.

Return on Total Capital for VNOM is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.08. Additionally, VNOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Viper Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viper Energy Partners LP posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 771.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNOM.

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $484 million, or 82.60% of VNOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNOM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 9,179,000, which is approximately -1.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,651,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.8 million in VNOM stocks shares; and ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND IX, L.P., currently with $44.31 million in VNOM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viper Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:VNOM] by around 10,900,322 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 8,071,146 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 37,299,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,271,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNOM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,946,706 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,619,585 shares during the same period.

Previous article3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Stock trading around $8.21 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleConcho Resources Inc. [CXO] is -34.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Industry

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain 22.41% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Alteryx Inc. closed the trading session at $122.50 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $117.25, while...
Read more
Industry

Northland Capital lifts The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
The Meet Group Inc. plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.215 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gaining to $144. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Digital Realty Trust Inc. closed the trading session at $149.70 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] Stock trading around $76.90 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Papa John's International Inc. gained 0.97% or 0.74 points to close at $76.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2047082 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain 22.41% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Alteryx Inc. closed the trading session at $122.50 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $117.25, while...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] reaches 56.11B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Activision Blizzard Inc. jumped around 4.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $72.87 at the close of the session, up 6.33%. Activision...
Read more
Companies

Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated loss -0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $270.06 price per share at the time. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated represents 255.41...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] Stock trading around $76.90 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Papa John's International Inc. gained 0.97% or 0.74 points to close at $76.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2047082 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain 22.41% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Alteryx Inc. closed the trading session at $122.50 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $117.25, while...
Read more

Popular Category