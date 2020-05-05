Thursday, May 7, 2020
VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Is Currently 6.03 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.41%. Over the last 12 months, VBIV stock dropped by -36.60%. The one-year VBI Vaccines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.09. The average equity rating for VBIV stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $283.70 million, with 230.65 million shares outstanding and 112.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, VBIV stock reached a trading volume of 4546631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2017, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 127.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48.

VBIV Stock Performance Analysis:

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 33.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0802, while it was recorded at 1.2260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9323 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VBI Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2075.96 and a Gross Margin at -310.09. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2467.94.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -42.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.47. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$438,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

VBIV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $90 million, or 43.70% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 45,951,556, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,678,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.55 million in VBIV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.45 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly 10.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 7,011,835 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 8,002,846 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 62,422,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,436,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 864,738 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 7,457,227 shares during the same period.

