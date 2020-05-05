Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is -31.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] loss -1.33% on the last trading session, reaching $7.81 price per share at the time. Valley National Bancorp represents 426.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.33 billion with the latest information. VLY stock price has been found in the range of $7.65 to $7.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 2214708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on VLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.83.

Trading performance analysis for VLY stock

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.31. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.21.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.69. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $97,603 per employee.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valley National Bancorp posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

There are presently around $1,911 million, or 61.30% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,672,092, which is approximately -3.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,268,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.98 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $177.98 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly -2.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 14,813,558 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 27,399,934 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 199,263,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,476,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,899,899 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,989,500 shares during the same period.