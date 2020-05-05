V.F. Corporation [VFC] is -44.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] jumped around 0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $55.72 at the close of the session, up 0.52%. V.F. Corporation stock is now -44.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VFC Stock saw the intraday high of $55.91 and lowest of $54.0428 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.25, which means current price is +23.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 3507029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $66.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $100 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $54, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 364.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.02, while it was recorded at 57.81 for the last single week of trading, and 80.88 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +50.76. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 24.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.82. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $16,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 7.25%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $19,652 million, or 80.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 79,420,475, which is approximately -40.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,713,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.23 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 2.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

439 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 26,276,609 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 75,543,012 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 252,722,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,542,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,612 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 4,761,385 shares during the same period.