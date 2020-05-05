Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] Revenue clocked in at $9.29 billion, down -44.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.48 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. Univar Solutions Inc. stock is now -44.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNVR Stock saw the intraday high of $13.67 and lowest of $12.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.77, which means current price is +110.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, UNVR reached a trading volume of 1856348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $16.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on UNVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has UNVR stock performed recently?

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 36.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.59, while it was recorded at 14.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.62 for the last 200 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.74. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.14.

Return on Total Capital for UNVR is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.00. Additionally, UNVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] managed to generate an average of -$10,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Univar Solutions Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 11.02%.

Insider trade positions for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

There are presently around $2,420 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 16,679,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,383,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.6 million in UNVR stocks shares; and EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., currently with $166.0 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly 7.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 16,180,875 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 25,929,593 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 137,646,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,757,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,762,719 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,763,803 shares during the same period.