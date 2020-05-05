Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] moved up 3.25: Why It’s Important

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ: TXRH] price surged by 3.25 percent to reach at $1.46. A sum of 2650133 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares reached a high of $46.48 and dropped to a low of $42.81 until finishing in the latest session at $46.32.

The one-year TXRH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.59. The average equity rating for TXRH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXRH shares is $55.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $79 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on TXRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Roadhouse Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXRH in the course of the last twelve months was 58.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TXRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, TXRH shares gained by 34.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.12, while it was recorded at 47.60 for the last single week of trading, and 53.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Roadhouse Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.39 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TXRH is now 18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.70. Additionally, TXRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] managed to generate an average of $2,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TXRH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. go to 9.91%.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,795 million, or 91.80% of TXRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,204,560, which is approximately -12.291% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,135,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.26 million in TXRH stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $97.94 million in TXRH stock with ownership of nearly 6.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ:TXRH] by around 7,232,832 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 7,821,286 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 47,249,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,303,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXRH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,320,237 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,087,747 shares during the same period.