Susquehanna Upgrade Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE: BYD] price plunged by -2.90 percent to reach at -$0.47. A sum of 2272514 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Boyd Gaming Corporation shares reached a high of $16.00 and dropped to a low of $14.91 until finishing in the latest session at $15.76.

The one-year BYD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.22. The average equity rating for BYD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYD shares is $21.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Boyd Gaming Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Boyd Gaming Corporation stock. On January 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BYD shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boyd Gaming Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BYD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BYD Stock Performance Analysis:

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, BYD shares gained by 30.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.97, while it was recorded at 16.62 for the last single week of trading, and 24.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boyd Gaming Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.31 and a Gross Margin at +39.49. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Total Capital for BYD is now 8.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 370.99. Additionally, BYD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 361.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] managed to generate an average of $6,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Boyd Gaming Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BYD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boyd Gaming Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boyd Gaming Corporation go to 8.10%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,272 million, or 73.30% of BYD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,048,827, which is approximately -8.29% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 9,209,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.47 million in BYD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $119.58 million in BYD stock with ownership of nearly 0.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boyd Gaming Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE:BYD] by around 10,074,001 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 12,616,888 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 55,653,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,344,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYD stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,033,552 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,661,607 shares during the same period.