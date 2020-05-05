Susquehanna slashes price target on Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] – find out why.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] gained 0.04% or 0.01 points to close at $11.83 with a heavy trading volume of 2284209 shares. It opened the trading session at $11.75, the shares rose to $11.97 and dropped to $11.625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIAV points out that the company has recorded -25.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, VIAV reached to a volume of 2284209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 26.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for VIAV stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, VIAV shares gained by 11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.73, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.26. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.69.

Return on Total Capital for VIAV is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.44. Additionally, VIAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] managed to generate an average of $2,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

There are presently around $2,609 million, or 99.30% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,384,970, which is approximately -14.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,678,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.83 million in VIAV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $85.28 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly 28.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 16,779,763 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 17,812,539 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 186,016,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,608,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,009,895 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,338,980 shares during the same period.