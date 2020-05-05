Saturday, May 9, 2020
Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] Stock trading around $0.94 per share: What's Next?

By Misty Lee
Summit Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: SMLP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -23.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.76%. Over the last 12 months, SMLP stock dropped by -88.26%. The average equity rating for SMLP stock is currently 3.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.48 million, with 98.94 million shares outstanding and 40.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 625.14K shares, SMLP stock reached a trading volume of 2395229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Summit Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $13 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Summit Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SMLP stock. On March 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SMLP shares from 15 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

SMLP Stock Performance Analysis:

Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, SMLP shares gained by 65.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0398, while it was recorded at 1.1750 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5408 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Summit Midstream Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.57 and a Gross Margin at +38.74. Summit Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.16.

Return on Total Capital for SMLP is now 4.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.60. Additionally, SMLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 313.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] managed to generate an average of -$1,417,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Summit Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

SMLP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Midstream Partners LP posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -514.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMLP.

Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 38.60% of SMLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMLP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,906,836, which is approximately -0.303% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD PUBLIC SECURITIES GROUP LLC, holding 3,182,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 million in SMLP stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $1.25 million in SMLP stock with ownership of nearly -6.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:SMLP] by around 1,141,962 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,180,582 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,021,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,343,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMLP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 325,533 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,589,349 shares during the same period.

