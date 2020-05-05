Stephens slashes price target on Sterling Bancorp [STL] – find out why.

Sterling Bancorp [NYSE: STL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.28%. Over the last 12 months, STL stock dropped by -47.00%. The one-year Sterling Bancorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.13. The average equity rating for STL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.42 billion, with 209.04 million shares outstanding and 191.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, STL stock reached a trading volume of 1923553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sterling Bancorp [STL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STL shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Sterling Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $36 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Sterling Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on STL stock. On July 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STL shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sterling Bancorp is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for STL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for STL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.65.

STL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sterling Bancorp [STL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, STL shares gained by 18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Sterling Bancorp [STL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.01, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sterling Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sterling Bancorp [STL] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.55. Sterling Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.27.

Return on Total Capital for STL is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sterling Bancorp [STL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.62. Additionally, STL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sterling Bancorp [STL] managed to generate an average of $260,550 per employee.

STL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sterling Bancorp posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sterling Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Sterling Bancorp [STL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,919 million, or 87.60% of STL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,536,192, which is approximately -2.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,787,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.02 million in STL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $186.59 million in STL stock with ownership of nearly 2.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sterling Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Sterling Bancorp [NYSE:STL] by around 9,083,499 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 13,532,726 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 144,709,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,325,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,653,072 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,100,705 shares during the same period.