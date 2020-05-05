Thursday, May 7, 2020
Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] is -78.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE: SRG] price plunged by -4.44 percent to reach at -$0.4. A sum of 1818994 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Seritage Growth Properties shares reached a high of $8.95 and dropped to a low of $7.925 until finishing in the latest session at $8.61.

The one-year SRG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.19.

Guru’s Opinion on Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Seritage Growth Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seritage Growth Properties is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

SRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.75. With this latest performance, SRG shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.75, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 34.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seritage Growth Properties Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.42 and a Gross Margin at -9.91. Seritage Growth Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for SRG is now -5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.55. Additionally, SRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] managed to generate an average of -$771,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $345 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRG stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 4,829,635, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,727,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.59 million in SRG stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $36.41 million in SRG stock with ownership of nearly 1.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seritage Growth Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE:SRG] by around 869,622 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 2,565,789 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 34,894,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,330,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,218 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 115,621 shares during the same period.

