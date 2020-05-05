SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] is -54.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.15%. Over the last 12 months, SEAS stock dropped by -44.49%. The one-year SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.56. The average equity rating for SEAS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.18 billion, with 81.42 million shares outstanding and 50.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, SEAS stock reached a trading volume of 2303626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAS shares is $18.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $31 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $34, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on SEAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEAS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SEAS Stock Performance Analysis:

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, SEAS shares gained by 50.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 14.77 for the last single week of trading, and 26.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Total Capital for SEAS is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 796.58. Additionally, SEAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 763.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] managed to generate an average of $20,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SEAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. go to 22.80%.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,160 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAS stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 27,205,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,310,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.04 million in SEAS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $77.76 million in SEAS stock with ownership of nearly -41.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS] by around 9,193,409 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 12,247,325 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 60,751,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,192,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,576,619 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,993,138 shares during the same period.