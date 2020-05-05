ROTH Capital Initiated Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.48 at the close of the session, down -5.73%. Gogo Inc. stock is now -76.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOGO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.60 and lowest of $1.4669 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.23, which means current price is +1.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, GOGO reached a trading volume of 1904553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gogo Inc. [GOGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.25 to $7, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

How has GOGO stock performed recently?

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, GOGO shares dropped by -21.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.94 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3327, while it was recorded at 1.5860 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6160 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.58. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.47.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.99. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$130,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

There are presently around $87 million, or 74.60% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: NORTH PEAK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,251,114, which is approximately 6.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,868,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.21 million in GOGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.57 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly -15.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 7,982,382 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 14,361,422 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 33,140,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,484,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,977 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,900,946 shares during the same period.