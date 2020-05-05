Phunware Inc. [PHUN] moved up 20.23: Why It’s Important

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] traded at a high on 05/04/20, posting a 20.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.81. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3702069 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phunware Inc. stands at 27.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.20%.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $35.45 million, with 43.77 million shares outstanding and 21.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 3702069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.55. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 37.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7695, while it was recorded at 0.7293 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2269 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 27.50% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C. with ownership of 3,214,092, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,550,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in PHUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $995000.0 in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 5,365,330 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 325,561 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,760,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,451,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,908,861 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 225,370 shares during the same period.